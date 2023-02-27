Israeli-Palestinian talks kick off in Jordan

AMMAN, Feb 26: Israeli and Palestinian representatives were holding talks in Jordan on Sunday, state media in the kingdom said, with the "political-security" meeting aiming to restore calm after deadly violence.



Jordanian state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka said the meeting, which kicked off in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, was "the first of its kind in years between Palestinians and Israelis with regional and international participation" and would address "the situation in the Palestinian territories".



Sources with knowledge of the meeting said Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj and the head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency Ronen Bar were set to be in attendance.



US National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, as well as Jordanian and Egyptian security officials were also expected to be present, the sources added on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. AFP



