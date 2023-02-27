Video
Bologna beat Inter to hand Napoli bigger Serie A lead

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

BOLOGNA, FEB 26: Bologna made sure that Napoli would finish the weekend 18 points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to their 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Riccardo Orsolini lashed home the only goal of the game in the 76th minute to move Bologna up to seventh and edge runaway leaders Napoli even closer to their first league title since 1990. Thiago Motta's side also had a Musa Barrow goal disallowed for offside and struck the bar through Roberto Soriano in the first half.

They are six points behind Atalanta who are at AC Milan in Sunday's late match and sit in the last European spot in sixth.

Bologna also move above Juventus who are hoping for a fourth straight league win against local rivals Torino on Tuesday after crushing Nantes to reach the last 16 of the Europa League last 16 in midweek.

Second-placed Inter had the chance to move back to within 15 points of Napoli, who beat Empoli 2-0 on Saturday, with a win.     AFP



