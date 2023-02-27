Latham, Conway lead NZ fightback to frustrate England

WELLINGTON, FEB 26: New Zealand's top order unearthed some tenacity to close within 24 runs of England in their second innings on Sunday and set up an absorbing last two days of the second Test in Wellington.



The hosts were 202-3 at stumps on day three, their gritty response after being asked to follow on founded on half-centuries by openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway.



Kane Williamson was a patient 25 not out at the close, needing just four more runs to surpass Ross Taylor as New Zealand's greatest Test run-scorer.



The former skipper will resume on Monday alongside Henry Nicholls (18 not out) with New Zealand harbouring slim hopes of squaring the two-match series on a Basin Reserve pitch starting to offer turn and variable bounce.



Only England (twice) and India have achieved the feat of winning a Test after following on.



A New Zealand victory looked a distant prospect when dismissed for 209 in their first innings midway through the morning session, 226 runs behind England's 435-8 declared.



Latham (83) and Conway (61) combined to frustrate England for 149 runs before the first wicket fell, unveiling some much-needed combative qualities in a series dominated by England's impressive seam bowling and some fragile Black Caps top-order batting. AFP



