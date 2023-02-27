

Matches decided on opening day



In the meantime, quite a few matches of different disciplines including Chess, Football, Hockey, Handball, Volleyball and Basketball were played on the opening day of the Sk Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023 at different venues.



Chess:

CM Manon Reja Neer clinched a gold medal in the male event, while CM Saqlain Mustafa Sajid won a silver, and Shaker Ullah won a bronze medal. On the other hand, in the female event, Nusrat Jahan Alo won a gold, Omnia Binta Yusuf Lubaba a silver, and Maiesha Mahzabin Tisha won a bronze medal.



Hockey:

In women's Hockey, Rajshahi won over Mymensingh by 3-1 in the shootout after the regular match saw a 1-1 tie. Khulna defeated Rangpur by 5-4 in the shootout after the stipulated time saw a 4-4 draw. Chattogram Division outplayed Barishal Division by 8-0 while Dhaka Division defeated Sylhet Division by 8-1.



Handball:

Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Rangpur Divisions won matches in the women's event at Capt. M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.



Volleyball:

Khulna, Rangpur, and Dhaka Divisions won in the men's event while Barishal, Rajshahi, and Chattogram won matches in the women's event of Volleyball at the Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium at Paltan.



Football:

Rangpur, Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi won their respective matches in the men's event. On the other hand, Dhaka and Rangpur divisions won their respective matches of the women's event on the day.



More than 4000 athletes competing for 193 gold, 193 silver, and 287 bronze medals in the total of 193 events.



The first phase of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games was held at the district level, with the participation of upazila teams, while the divisional phase, with the participation of districts, held afterwards. Now, the final phase beckons the athletes.



While the first edition of the games took place in 2018, with 50000 athletes, coaches, team officials, and technical officials in attendance, this time, the figure has surpassed 60,000. In the last edition, the number of disciplines was 21, but this time it has been increased to 24.



