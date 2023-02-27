England call up Jacks for Bangladesh ODIs

England have called up top-order batsman Will Jacks for a three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh, said a team official in Dhaka on Saturday.



"Will Jacks has been called into the squad and is due to arrive in Dhaka this evening. Jacks has been in New Zealand with our Test squad," a team spokesman told reporters.



Jacks will replace the injured Tom Abell.



England, led by Jos Buttler, will play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 internationals Abell did not travel with the squad having suffered a side injury with the England Lions during their tour of Sri Lanka last week.



Jacks has played two Tests and two Twenty20 internationals for England but has yet to make his debut in ODIs.



He is already part of the England T20 squad for the Bangladesh tour.



The tour will kick off with three ODIs, to be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on March 1 and 3 and Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on March 6.



Chittagong will then host the first Twenty20 international on March 9 before the teams return to the capital for the remaining two games on March 12 and 14. AFP



