Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England call up Jacks for Bangladesh ODIs

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

England have called up top-order batsman Will Jacks for a three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh, said a team official in Dhaka on Saturday.

"Will Jacks has been called into the squad and is due to arrive in Dhaka this evening. Jacks has been in New Zealand with our Test squad," a team spokesman told reporters.

Jacks will replace the injured Tom Abell.

England, led by Jos Buttler, will play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 internationals Abell did not travel with the squad having suffered a side injury with the England Lions during their tour of Sri Lanka last week.

Jacks has played two Tests and two Twenty20 internationals for England but has yet to make his debut in ODIs.

He is already part of the England T20 squad for the Bangladesh tour.

The tour will kick off with three ODIs, to be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on March 1 and 3 and Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on March 6.

Chittagong will then host the first Twenty20 international on March 9 before the teams return to the capital for the remaining two games on March 12 and 14.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bologna beat Inter to hand Napoli bigger Serie A lead
Latham, Conway lead NZ fightback to frustrate England
Matches decided on opening day
England call up Jacks for Bangladesh ODIs
Grouping issue comes to fore when team doesn't do well: Tamim Iqbal
Love to test ourselves in tough condition: Buttler
Dressing room environment is normal, claims Tamim
No storybook ending in sight to Liverpool struggles, admits Klopp


Latest News
Three brothers stabbed dead in N'ganj
Dhaka abstains from voting on Ukraine as practical point missing
Eight more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Novoair to resume Dhaka-Barishal flights
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
'When Shakib and I step onto the field, nothing else holds importance for us': Tamim
Lover gets death penalty, mother jail until death for killing child in N'ganj
Doing our best to keep economy going amid global recession: PM
Move to hold elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap's 9 houses in US
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case March 1
IU probe body submits report over ragging
Bangladesh's garment factory now global top LEED Green factory
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-days
Two brothers killed over land dispute in Sonargaon
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft