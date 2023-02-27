Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Grouping issue comes to fore when team doesn't do well: Tamim Iqbal

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Tamim Iqbal, the ODI captain of Bangladesh, dismissed the notion that there is grouping in the national team, which according to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon, is another factor to ruin the team environment.

Papon termed grouping as the biggest problem in Bangladesh cricket. But Tamim Iqbal said that when the team doesn't do well or goes through a bad patch, such things (grouping) come up.

"Unfortunately, when the team does not do well, this thing (grouping) comes to the fore. When a team is doing so well in one format, it is a testament that the team environment is good and there is no grouping. I as far as I know, everything goes absolutely well," Tamim said on Sunday.

BCB President, in a recent interview, said: "Bangladesh cricket's biggest problem at the moment is this grouping and this is the reality. I have no problem with anything else. I am only afraid of this grouping and I only recently came to know about it. From what I have seen, heard even though I was not in their hotel at the World Cup
I can't believe how this is possible. If we want to see a better future, we have to put an end to it. Because, one thing everyone needs to understand is that there is no opportunity for grouping."

Tamim said since the start of his career, almost 17 years ago to till date, he didn't see any grouping in the team. At the same time, he said if any grouping arise in the last six months, he is unaware of it because he was away from the cricket due to injury in this period.

"I have not seen grouping even 17 years ago, I have not seen it even 10 years ago, I have not seen it yet. I have not been with the team in the last 6 months, I don't know if this thing has happened in these six months. I have been in the dressing room for the last 3-4 days and have not seen anything like this.

Everyone is enjoying, we all have fun. We are all enjoying it," Tamim said.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bologna beat Inter to hand Napoli bigger Serie A lead
Latham, Conway lead NZ fightback to frustrate England
Matches decided on opening day
England call up Jacks for Bangladesh ODIs
Grouping issue comes to fore when team doesn't do well: Tamim Iqbal
Love to test ourselves in tough condition: Buttler
Dressing room environment is normal, claims Tamim
No storybook ending in sight to Liverpool struggles, admits Klopp


Latest News
Three brothers stabbed dead in N'ganj
Dhaka abstains from voting on Ukraine as practical point missing
Eight more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Novoair to resume Dhaka-Barishal flights
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
'When Shakib and I step onto the field, nothing else holds importance for us': Tamim
Lover gets death penalty, mother jail until death for killing child in N'ganj
Doing our best to keep economy going amid global recession: PM
Move to hold elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap's 9 houses in US
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case March 1
IU probe body submits report over ragging
Bangladesh's garment factory now global top LEED Green factory
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-days
Two brothers killed over land dispute in Sonargaon
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft