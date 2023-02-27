Video
Love to test ourselves in tough condition: Buttler

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

England ODI Captain Jos Buttler would be happy to get a tough wicket in Bangladesh as they want to test themselves in a condition alien to them in a bid to get prepared well for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

"It's great challenge for us, we see Bangladesh is very tough to beat in their home conditions
It is exactly the kind of challenge we need ahead of the World Cup, which is not too far away and test ourselves in condition we will find hard," Buttler said on Sunday in his first press conference after arriving in Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

The first two ODIs will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 1 and 3 before the two teams head to Chattogram for third and final ODI and first T20 match, slated for March 6 and 9.
The teams will then back to Dhaka for the remaining two T20 matches on March 12 and 14.

"Expecting slow and low wicket, expecting the condition that would be tough for us, which is what exactly we want. That's kind of challenge we want as a team to test ourselves in tough condition," he added.

Since the ODI World Cup will be held this year in India, the closed-door neighbor of Bangladesh, Buttler believes that the tour here would be beneficial for them. And it's also the reason that they want to play in tough condition without thinking much about win or defeat.

"This is the conditions that would probably the closest we can get to play in India
so it's a great challenge for us and we are very excited for the series," he added.

But Buttler's side remains the only team to beat Bangladesh at its home condition since 2015. Buttler, who was in his first assignment as captain in 2016 helped the side win that series by 2-1 despite playing in slow and low wicket.

However according to Buttler, the situation now changed and Bangladesh are experienced enough not losing any series at own backyard.

"That's long time ago. As you said Bangladesh have a good record at home. We have some very good players in our team. We are excited for the challenge," he said.

"We have lot of guys in the last few years exposed to playing in sub-continent condition, number of guys been here played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) who have a bit of an idea about what to expect, though that does not make the challenge any easier."     �BSS


