

Dressing room environment is normal, claims Tamim



His comment came after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon, termed the national team's dressing room 'unhealthy' following the strained relations between the team's two big star-Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.



Tamim though didn't deny the strained relationship between him and Shakib, he made it clear, the on field relation between the duo is cordial enough to script Bangladesh's many success stories.



"I think the team environment is very good. And see the result-- we have been doing well in ODI cricket for the last five/six years. We won most of the series in this period. You can only achieve success when the dressing room environment stays good. I don't see any difference, everything here is normal," Tamim said on Sunday.



BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon in an interview with a cricket website claimed that he tried to solve the problem between the two but his effort went in vain.



The BCB boss also said that he want to see the improvement of the relationship between the two in the upcoming home series against England. According to him, it is not enough that they would talk only during the match but not off the field.



Tamim was diplomatic in his relation with Shakib but during the 30-minute press conference, he didn't deny that they have any deterred relation.



"The most important thing for me, when Shakib wears the jersey of the Bangladesh team, he gives his best. When I get on the field, I give my best. When I am the captain, he gives suggestion and advice and I am open to that. When he leads the side, I am ready for any advice and suggestion he needs. There is nothing beyond that," Tamim remarked.



"I feel like if these things are right whenever I need help he does. I assure you that when he captains and I play Tests, I am always there for advice. That's the important thing. There is nothing beyond that. And I think nothing else matters when we are doing the things right on the field."



But Tamim admitted that the efforts have been made to settle the dispute between the two. In the end, it didn't fetch any fruitful result.



Tamim did not want to elaborate on what happened in these reconciliation meetings.



"What happened between two people in the closed door meeting. It needs to be stuck in that room. I don't want to comment on that."



However, he feels the personal bitter relationship may turn out to be amicable in the future, "Everything is possible." �BSS



