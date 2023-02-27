Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man Utd must win trophies, says Ten Hag

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

MANCHESTER, FEB 26: Erik ten Hag has urged his players to create a legacy at Manchester United as the Dutch manager prepares to step out at Wembley for the first time in Sunday's League Cup final.

United are aiming to end a six-year wait for silverware against Newcastle, who are into the League Cup final for the first time in 47 years.

Ten Hag's men remain in the hunt for four trophies in his first season in charge.

The Red Devils saw off Barcelona in a blockbuster tie to reach the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, face West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round and sit third in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

"(When) you're playing for Manchester United and you have to create your own legacy, therefore you have to win trophies," said Ten Hag.

"We are in good direction and Sunday we have the opportunity to win a trophy.

"But after Sunday it moves on, then we are still in three leagues (competitions) where we have still good opportunities to win something."

A sell-out crowd of 90,000 will descend on the home of English football with both sets of fans jubilant after spells of differing lengths in the doldrums.

Newcastle have not won a major trophy for 54 years, but are on the rise in their first full season under the ownership of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Ten Hag admitted he has never been to Wembley before and is looking forward to the showpiece occasion.
"I never had the opportunity to have the experience to be in Wembley, only (on) television," he added. "I'm looking forward (to) a big joy."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bologna beat Inter to hand Napoli bigger Serie A lead
Latham, Conway lead NZ fightback to frustrate England
Matches decided on opening day
England call up Jacks for Bangladesh ODIs
Grouping issue comes to fore when team doesn't do well: Tamim Iqbal
Love to test ourselves in tough condition: Buttler
Dressing room environment is normal, claims Tamim
No storybook ending in sight to Liverpool struggles, admits Klopp


Latest News
Three brothers stabbed dead in N'ganj
Dhaka abstains from voting on Ukraine as practical point missing
Eight more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Novoair to resume Dhaka-Barishal flights
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
'When Shakib and I step onto the field, nothing else holds importance for us': Tamim
Lover gets death penalty, mother jail until death for killing child in N'ganj
Doing our best to keep economy going amid global recession: PM
Move to hold elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap's 9 houses in US
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case March 1
IU probe body submits report over ragging
Bangladesh's garment factory now global top LEED Green factory
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-days
Two brothers killed over land dispute in Sonargaon
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft