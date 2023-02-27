Video
Medvedev halts Murray heroics to take Qatar title

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

DOHA, FEB 26: Daniil Medvedev beat fellow former world number one Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday to win his second ATP title in a week.

The 27-year-old, who won in Rotterdam last Sunday, convincingly ended his 35-year-old opponent's comeback heroics that saw Murray fight four three-set battles and overcome eight match points to reach the final in Doha.

Medvedev broke Murray's first serve in each set as he remained unbeaten in three encounters between the two. His 17th career title should see him move up one place to seventh in the new world rankings.

Medevedev said both players struggled to find their rhythm in the wind but also complained about new match balls used on the tour,"Honestly now I can say this now that the tournament is over, and also I won, I think that these balls are not good for hard courts," said the Russian.

"They changed something this year and I don't like them. I heard a lot of other players are struggling with shoulders, elbows and wrists.

"Myself I had wrist problems in Australia. Generally I think I was struggling all week to find the perfect rhythm with these balls, but I am happy to win."

Medvedev fired down five aces but also committed six double faults.  Murray repeatedly shouted at himself and his support team after errors. Medvedev had seemed to be cruising to victory in the second set until he was serving at 3-2 up with two game points. Murray fought back and produced a brilliant backhand winner to surge back into the clash at 3-3.    AFP


