Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.



DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 23.03 points or 0.37 percent to 6,182.09. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 6.59 points to finish at 2,214.74 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 5.06 points to close at 1,350.79. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 2,314.17 million, which was Taka 2,229.94 million at the previous session of the week.



Out of 290 issues traded, 153 declined, 4 advanced and 133 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. SP Ceramics topped the turnover chart, followed by GENEXIL, SEAPEARL, BSC and Orion Pharma. AL-HAJTEX was the day's top gainer, posting 6.22 percent gain while EMERALDOIL was the worst loser, losing 10.65 per cent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 58.47 points to settle at 18,276.37 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 35.26 points to close at 10,954.92.



Of the issues traded, 52 declined, 2 advanced and 46 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. BSS



