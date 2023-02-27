Video
Visiting German MPs to encourage buyers to pay more for Bangladeshi RMG

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

A visiting parliamentary delegation from Germany on Saturday said they, as parliamentarians, cannot force buyers and brands to pay more but they can talk about it and encourage them.

"We cannot force someone to do so. Because, there is also a competition; there are also other countries producing (apparels). I think the industry in Bangladesh should be self-confident to say to them - you are big buyers
you need these clothes, so pay us in a fair way," Renate Kunast, the Chairperson of German-South Asian Parliamentary Group and a former German Minister, told a small group of reporters.

She said it could make sense that Bangladesh industry here is making its efforts and could very well use an information campaign.
The parliamentarian laid emphasis on sharing information on eradication of child labour, protection, safety and wages that answer everything. She preferred just sharing "pure information to everyone" and that could make sense.

The visiting German parliamentary delegation appreciated Bangladesh's rapid socio-economic development and outstanding achievements in occupational safety and working conditions in RMG industry over the years.

She said the German side has offered support on a greener transition of Bangladesh economy through greener industrial transformation, particularly in the RMG industry.

The delegation leader also said they are learning from the history in their own country in terms of free election and its importance.
The delegation of six German parliament members are visiting Bangladesh from February 22 to 26 to "foster the strong ties" between the two nations further.

Earlier, the delegation led by Renate Kunast met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy, Dhaka.

Terming Germany as a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, he also appreciated the development cooperation of Germany to Bangladesh in different areas, including primary and vocational education, private sector development, energy efficiency and climate change, etc.

The other members of German Parliamentary delegation included Andreas Larem, MP (Social Democratic Party), Paul Lehrieder, MP (Christian Democratic Union /Christian Social Union Party), Ria Schr�der, MP (Free Democratic Party), Malte Kaufmann, MP (Alternative for Germany Party), and Dr. André Hahn, MP (The Left Party).

Ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh Achim Troster and Director General (West Europe & EU) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazi Russel Pervez also joined the meeting.

The delegation, accompanied by German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster, also met Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and discussed wide range of bilateral issues.    �UNB


