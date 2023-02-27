

MGI inaugurates first ever 4 brand Ultramax dry bulk carriers in BD



Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, Minister of State, Ministry of Shipping, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh graced the launching ceremony as Chief Guest on Sunday.



Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority was present as Special Guest.



Commodore Md Nijamul Haque, Director General, Department of Shipping, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh and Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present as guests of honor.



The programme was presided by Chairman and Managing Director of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) Mostafa Kamal.



HSBC Bangladesh is arranging financing of USD 71 Million for these 4 ships against Sinosure (Chinese ECA) guarantee. MGI's 4 brand new Ultramax Dry Bulk Carriers were built by a joint venture company of Japan and China named JIANGSU YANGZI-MITSUI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD.



The capacity of each of these Ocean Going Vessels is 66,000 DWT. According to MGI, these 4 brand new Ultramax Dry Bulk Carriers will contribute to the economy of the country by importing and exporting different items from the major sea ports around the world by hoisting our national flag.



This is to be mentionable that, as one of the leading conglomerates of Bangladesh, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) has investment in different sectors starting from consumer goods to building materials, Economic Zones, shipping, aviation, chemicals, electricity and power, paper and tissue etc.



MGI is directly and indirectly contributing to the economy of the country by establishing 52 industries with an employment of 50 thousand people.



Currently, 1 out of 2 households in Bangladesh uses any of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) products.



