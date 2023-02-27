BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard



BM Container Depot (BMCD) Limited has introduced state of the of the art compliances in its service and operation practice, some are for the first time in the country.



Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense, Director General, Brig Gen Md Main Uddin visited the depot to see whether it is maintaining and installing the infrastructure as per officials compliance issues.



"We have installed a modern fire protection, detection and extinguishing system covering the entire depot which is first of its kind in Bangladesh", said Captain (Rtd) Mynul Ahsan, Executive Director of the BMDC Limited.



He said, "Two days back the fire service and civil defense director general visited our depot and he hailed our achievement saying he has seen this development for the first time in Bangladesh."



Mynul said, "The fire service top official also said he will recommend for all depots to maintain such compliance that there will be all way safety and security in depots and there will be no repetition of the deadly incident."



Among the major compliance that BM depot brought are fire blankets, wheel powered foam extinguishers, wheel powered DCP extinguishers. The BM Depot top executive said their depot has become the finest private inland container depot (ICD) in the industry with decades of experience.



He said among other compliance they have introduced wheel powered CO2 extinguishers, portable foam, C02 and DCP extinguisher.



Among chemical detector safety measures they have installed heat detectors, smoke detectors hoses, 8 portable foam trolly having capacity of 500 liters of foam ( expansion ratio 1:3) with 200 meters 65 mm, 15 foam monitor of having flow output of 750 gallons/ minute at 7 Bar, 2 additional water tanks having capacity of 3,00,000 litters.



It also include Water sprinkler system, Portable fire pumps, Jockey pump having capacity of 50 gallons/ minute at 15 Bar, Electrical driven pump having capacity of 2500 gallons/ minute at 14 Bar, Diesel engine driven fire pump having capacity of 2500 gallons/ minute at 14 Bar and water tank of 2,50,000 gallons capacity.



"To enhanced electrical safety and ensure sufficient lights in CFS area, we have adopted a number of majors steps recently. We have now changed electrical wiring of entire depot to a single line diagram system", he said.

