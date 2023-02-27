74pc SMEs’ loan affected by corruption: Study

A study conducted by Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) revealed on Saturday that 74 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises in Bangladesh were directly affected by corruption. The CGS said this at a networking event held at a hotel in the capital Dhaka on Saturday.



The two-year-long study was jointly conducted with Center for International Private Enterprise across eight divisions of Bangladesh, said a press release on Saturday.



The study found use of bribes and political influence to gain favors to be the two most common forms of corruption in Bangladesh, the statement read. Abdullah Al Zafori, a research associate of CGS, presented the study's findings.



'A major point of the study was the need to create an independent SME platform and the structure of this platform that would advocate for the needs of the SME sector in Bangladesh and help it fight against corruption,' he said.



As part of the study, two large-scale nationwide surveys, key informant interviews and eight regional roundtable discussions were conducted. In his opening speech, CGS executive director Zillur Rahman advocated for a combined platform for SMEs to fight against corruption.



'It is crucial for independent SMEs to unite and form a united platform against corruption. CGS can help by providing evidence-backed recommendations to the SME sector and the government and relevant authorities through the data collected from this research,' he said.



About 60 representative entrepreneurs from the SME sector participated in the networking event.



Sultana Afroz, former chief executive officer of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority, said that not only government officials but also common people were corrupt. 'People from every sector are associated with corruption. Government has committed to addressing corruption and has made significant efforts so far,' she said.



Nasiruddin A Ferdous, a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, (FBCCI) blamed journalists for corruption. 'Lack of collaborative efforts among journalists is an issue disrupting the efforts necessary to address corruption,' he said.



Dhaka University economics professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said that SME industries got significantly fewer stimulus packages from the government and support from other organisations.



'Banks seem less interested in providing low-scale loans as everything becomes a political decision. The TAX-GDP rate is decreasing to shows that people are not getting proper economic services,' he said.



Among others, senior journalist MA Aziz, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity president Md Helal Uddin and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IBCCI) vice-president M Shoeb Chowdhury attended the event.



