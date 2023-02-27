Mashiul Alam, Aminul Islam and Swakrit Noman receive IFIC Bank Literary Award

Video
Monday, 27 February, 2023
Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

'IFIC Bank is the companion of creative and contemplative literature'- with this slogan since 2011, IFIC Bank has been giving 'Sahitya Puroskar' to two writers in two categories of 'Contemplative' and 'Creative' every year.

In continuation of that, the 12th year's award ceremony was held on Saturday at the IFIC Tower in Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

Journalist and writer Mashiul Alam received the 'IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroskar 2020' in the creative category for his book titled 'Dudh'.
 
Distinguished poet and researcher Aminul Islam in the contemplative category for his book titled 'Nazrul Sangeet: Banir Vaibhav' and Writer Swakrit Noman received the IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroskar in the creative category for his novel titled Islam and 'Uzanbanshi' for the year 2021, says a press release.

On Saturday, each selected best writer was formally handed over an award of Rs.5 (Five) Lakhs, crest and certificate in an award ceremony at IFIC Tower, Purana Paltan.

Salman F. Rahman, MP, Chairman of IFIC Bank and Private Sector Industry and Investment Advisor to the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest while Prof. Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Founder of Bishwa Sahitya Kendra as the special guest and Eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar, Honorary President of International Theater Institute's World Committee was present as the Guest of Honor.

IFIC Bank Managing Director and CEO Shah A Sarwar and members of the Board of Directors, and senior officials of IFIC Bank, eminent literary and cultural personalities, and representatives of print and electronic media were also present at the award ceremony.

Due to the situation of covid-19, the official award ceremony of 2018 and 2019 was not possible to arrange, so the crests were also officially handed over to the authors of selected books of IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroskar 2018 and 2019.

At the same time, eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar was formally awarded the 'IFIC Sangskritiratna 2020'.

In 2018, eminent writer and researcher Ghulam Murshid for his book 'Bidrohi Ranaklanta: Nazrul Jiboni' in the contemplative category and Imdadul Haq Milan, the eminent writer and literary man for his book 'Mayanagar' in the creative category and for the book 'Bhasha Andonol: Teknaf to Tentulia' in the contemplative category in 2019 Essayist and Researcher Ahmed Rafiq and Poet, Writer-Literature Mashrur Arefin for his book 'August Abchaya' in the creative category was formally awarded the Crest.

A selection committee and judging panel consisting of eminent literary and literary critics select the best two books from the creative and contemplative categories for the IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroskar every year. This event of giving official recognition to writers and literary persons every year for the past 12 years has already been widely appreciated by the poets, writers-literary and readers and has gained acceptance from all.


