Lenovo IT awareness programme held at IDB

The Lenovo IT Awareness Program showcased the latest models of Laptops, Desktops and Tablets from the Lenovo brand's commercial series, where visitors of the market got a hands-on experience of the products. In addition, customers are being offered various attractive gifts including shopping vouchers from Lenovo stalls when they buy Lenovo products from any store in the market.





Lenovo IT awareness programme held at BCS Computer City of IDB Bhaban recently. There were various activities arranged on this programme held from 23rd February to 25th February.Zafor Ahmed, Distribution Business Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, Majed Ibn Ali Ibnu, Lenovo Product Manager, Suman Roy, Regional Channel Manager, Commercial Business of Lenovo Bangladesh, and top business partners of BCS Computer City inaugurated the event at market premises, says a press release.Organisers hoped that such an event would increase awareness among tech lovers on various latest technology products.