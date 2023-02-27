Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RAKUB borrowers urged to repay loans after taking advantages

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

RAJSHAHI, Feb 26: Borrowers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) were fervently requested to repay their outstanding loans after taking the existing advantages for betterment of the bank.

"We have the highest scopes in terms of loan repayment under different policies of Bangladesh Bank and RAKUB," said RAKUB Managing Director Zahidul Haque, while addressing a clients' conference in Rajshahi Saturday.

RAKUB organized the conference related to loan recovery in Rajshahi division at the conference hall of Divisional Commissioner Office with participation of 49 borrowers and others concerned.

Chairman of the Bank Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah in the chair.

Deputy Managing Director Kazi Abdur Rahman, General Managers Atiqul Islam, Maksuda Nasrin and Shawkat Shahidul Islam and Deputy General Managers Ziauddin Akbar and Mahmudul Alam also spoke.

 RAKUB has been operating its banking activities as the largest development partner in all 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.

 Roisul Alam Mondal urged the attending borrowers to repay their loans timely for their greater interests of borrowing further loans.

He mentioned that outstanding loans always create obstacles towards smooth functioning of banking activities besides generating a bitter atmosphere between the bank and the borrowers.

RAKUB Chairman Roisul Mondal sought all-out support of the clients in the field of timely recovery of the loans.

He urged the zonal managers and branch managers to keep contact with the borrowers and give suggestions to them properly so that they can contribute to this field meaningfully.

In response of the call, some of the borrowers expressed their assurance of repaying their loans within a shortest possible time.
Managing Director Zahidul Haque told the meeting that the RAKUB has been contributing a lot towards bolstering the agro-based economy through financial investment in the country's northwest region.

The specialized state-owned commercial bank has been providing loans to the grassroots farmers to supplement the government efforts of making the country self-reliant in food production.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green Textile Ltd is now top LEED green factory
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Visiting German MPs to encourage buyers to pay more for Bangladeshi RMG
MGI inaugurates first ever 4 brand Ultramax dry bulk carriers in BD
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
74pc SMEs’ loan affected by corruption: Study
ZTE shares insights at Bangladesh’s BASIS SOFT EXPO 2023
Mashiul Alam, Aminul Islam and Swakrit Noman receive IFIC Bank Literary Award


Latest News
Three brothers stabbed dead in N'ganj
Dhaka abstains from voting on Ukraine as practical point missing
Eight more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Novoair to resume Dhaka-Barishal flights
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
'When Shakib and I step onto the field, nothing else holds importance for us': Tamim
Lover gets death penalty, mother jail until death for killing child in N'ganj
Doing our best to keep economy going amid global recession: PM
Move to hold elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap's 9 houses in US
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case March 1
IU probe body submits report over ragging
Bangladesh's garment factory now global top LEED Green factory
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-days
Two brothers killed over land dispute in Sonargaon
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft