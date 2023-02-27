RAKUB borrowers urged to repay loans after taking advantages

RAJSHAHI, Feb 26: Borrowers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) were fervently requested to repay their outstanding loans after taking the existing advantages for betterment of the bank.



"We have the highest scopes in terms of loan repayment under different policies of Bangladesh Bank and RAKUB," said RAKUB Managing Director Zahidul Haque, while addressing a clients' conference in Rajshahi Saturday.



RAKUB organized the conference related to loan recovery in Rajshahi division at the conference hall of Divisional Commissioner Office with participation of 49 borrowers and others concerned.



Chairman of the Bank Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah in the chair.



Deputy Managing Director Kazi Abdur Rahman, General Managers Atiqul Islam, Maksuda Nasrin and Shawkat Shahidul Islam and Deputy General Managers Ziauddin Akbar and Mahmudul Alam also spoke.



RAKUB has been operating its banking activities as the largest development partner in all 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.



Roisul Alam Mondal urged the attending borrowers to repay their loans timely for their greater interests of borrowing further loans.



He mentioned that outstanding loans always create obstacles towards smooth functioning of banking activities besides generating a bitter atmosphere between the bank and the borrowers.



RAKUB Chairman Roisul Mondal sought all-out support of the clients in the field of timely recovery of the loans.



He urged the zonal managers and branch managers to keep contact with the borrowers and give suggestions to them properly so that they can contribute to this field meaningfully.



In response of the call, some of the borrowers expressed their assurance of repaying their loans within a shortest possible time.

Managing Director Zahidul Haque told the meeting that the RAKUB has been contributing a lot towards bolstering the agro-based economy through financial investment in the country's northwest region.



The specialized state-owned commercial bank has been providing loans to the grassroots farmers to supplement the government efforts of making the country self-reliant in food production. BSS



