Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:22 AM
Dizo brings two lifestyle products

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

A new smartwatch and a new neckband headphone from DIZO- (a brand from realme tech life) has just launched in Bangladesh Market. Salextra, the exclusive national distributor of Dizo has brought those products.

Lifestyle products like smart watch, TWS, neckband demands are increasing day by day in Bangladesh and Salextra trying to bring all new technologies and innovation through its partnership with good quality and best brands across the country- Said Mr. Mamun Khan -Head of Sales Salextra Limited, says a press release.

The model of the sporty designed smartwatch is Dizo Watch R talk Go. It has a dual health sensor. Display 1.39 inches. It has 110 indoor and outdoor sports modes. Its battery life is up to 10 hrs. It has black and Blue color variants and one year of warranty.
The stylish Dizo Wireless Active model neck band has an 11.2 mm Base Boosted driver. Also, it has a magnetic instant connection, noise cancellation at calling, and swat & spill protection. It can provide 3 hrs of backup against 10 mins charge and a full charge can give up to 23 hrs backup.  It has Black, Grey and Blue colors of variant and 6 months warranty.

All the products are available across the offline retail and all online channel as well. Customer will get all Dizo brands product in the Salextra online as well (https://www.salextra.com.bd/)

Except for Dizo, Salextra Limited Bangladesh is the national partner of Motorola. Also, the site provides the original products of Lenovo tablet, Amazfit, ZTE, Apple, xtra tech life products, etc. The company supplies those original products with devotion for three years.



