

BRAC Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Sreemangal



Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the new Sub-Branch on Hobiganj Road at Nurudddin Market in tea town of Sreemangal recently, says a press release.



BRAC Bank's most modern services will bring a new opportunity for business and individual customers of economically vibrant and tourist region of Sreemangal.



M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director and CFO; Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and COO; Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; and senior Distribution Network officials were also present.



In 2022, BRAC Bank introduced Sub-Branch Network to its multi-channel distribution network to take best-in-class banking services to customers' doorsteps across the country. The Sub-Branch operations is being run as per the licence issued by Bangladesh Bank.



At Sub-Branch, the customers will receive all banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer to any bank by using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments and many more. However, sub-branches will not have foreign exchange services.



On this occasion, Selim R. F. Hussain said: "Sub-branch is as part of our multi-channel strategy to reach out to more people and cover more demography. The bank is strongly committed to financial inclusion of the people by widening its network in semi-urban and rural areas."



"This new distribution channel will bring the unbanked segment of the people under a formal financial umbrella. We will rapidly expand the sub-branch network throughout the country in coming years and emerge as the leader in this particular segment," he added.



