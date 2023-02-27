NOVOAIR will resume flights to Barishal from 1st March

NOVOAIR will resume flights to Barishal route from 1st March. One way fare starts from 2800 taka on this route.



Due to the passenger crisis, NOVOAIR temporarily suspended flights on the Barishal route from August 1 last year, says a press release.



NOVOAIR will operate flights to Barishal route every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. It will depart from Dhaka at 10:40 am to Barishal and will depart from Barishal at 11:50 am to Dhaka.



NOVOAIR is currently operating flights from Dhaka on domestic routes to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Rajshahi, and international routes to Kolkata.



Besides, NOVOAIR alsooperating adirect flight fromJashore to Cox's Bazar route and from Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar route every week.



