Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:21 AM
Salma Adil Foundation takes initiative to provide financial aid to SSC candidates

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Salma Adil Foundation takes initiative to provide financial aid to SSC candidates

Salma Adil Foundation takes initiative to provide financial aid to SSC candidates

Recently as a part of their regular yearly initiative, the renowned non-profit social welfare organisation, "Salma Adil Foundation" has provided substantial financial aid to the meritorious, less privileged Secondary School Certificates (SSC) candidates of four schools situated in Chandanaish and Banshkhali, says a press release.

The schools that received the aid for the benefit of their talented but financially challenged students included Jowara Bishwambhar Chowdhury High School, Jowara Khankhanabad Natun Chandra Singha High School and Fatenagar Sharifunnesa Naziruddin High School of Chandanaish and Bailchari Nazmunnesa High School of Banshkhali from Salma Adil Foundation (SAF).

On behalf of the chairman of the Foundation, Lion Salma Adil MJF, cheques were handed over to every eligible student by the Headmasters and the Chairmen of the school committee of the respective schools.

The students receiving the aid, the teachers of their schools, the members of the school committees, the guardians and the people of the locality heartily welcomed such a great initiative taken by Salma Adil Foundation. They explicitly praised this financial aid program. The concerned persons expressed their sincere hope that this will ensure that the back lagged and underprivileged meritorious students will get the chance to prove their talent.

"Salma Adil Foundation" has always been regularly involved in the renovation of religious institutions, providing financial aid to build infrastructure for educational institutions, the expansion of female education and many other social awareness activities and humanitarian projects. The non-profit organisation has been continuously supporting quite a few educational institutions in building their infrastructure and providing financial aid to their students. In this respect, the Chairman of "Salma Adil Foundation", Lion Salma Adil MJF expressed her pledge to always stand by the less privileged, common people of the country round the year.


