Development of software industry is essential for smart Bangladesh

Developing the software industry is essential for smart Bangladesh. Earlier with the motto of Smartverse to achieve the Smart Bangladesh goal by 2041 Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) started it's for its 17th edition of softexpo 2023.



This time BASIS SoftExpo was Bangladesh's largest private sector exposition showcasing IT and ITES products and services. The Largest Regional Technology Congress, the 17th BASIS SoftExpo, was held from 23-26 February 2023 at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, Purbachal in Dhaka.



The aim was to focus on creating more collaborative relationships at the national and international levels, inviting trade delegations from various countries to experience the immense potential of the Bangladeshi ICT industry. As the country has taken a great leap in the digital wave, SoftExpo became bigger and better than ever before this time. This year's event was a congregation of ICT companies, personalities, professionals, key policymakers, industry leaders, and other ICT stakeholders.



Besides grand inaugural and closing ceremonies, special programs such as a Ministerial conference, an Ambassadors' Night with the participation of Ambassadors and representatives of different countries, to be attended by ministers, IT Job Fair and a Career Camp for giving info on jobs in the IT sector, B2B Matchmaking session, Freelancing Conference, Startup Conference, Developers' Conference, Women in IT program and Japan Day was held. Besides, huge seminars and technology sessions were held with the participation of high officials of the public and private sectors. The exhibition ran from 10 am to 8 pm daily.



Earlier, BASIS SoftExpo, the largest technology exposition in South Asia, started on Thursday mid-afternoon with the singing of the National Anthem and the recitation from holy Quran. Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury inaugurated the fair by touching the start device. The Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and the Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak graced the occasion.



While speaking as the chief guest at the event, The Jatiya Sandar Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary said that our software dependence is increasing every day. There is no substitute for software in building a smart Bangladesh. BASIS entrepreneurs are expected to contribute the most in this regard. The BASIS president spoke of securing opportunities for academia research, government support and industry to generate revenue of 5 billion to 20 billion dollars. He asked to bring the three sectors under one umbrella. If this proposal is beneficial for the state then the Prime Minister must consider it.



In the Ambassadors Night session experts said Bangladesh's export basket dominated mainly by garments needs to be diversified, where ICT can play the key role.



Garments account for 90 per cent of exports to the EU from Bangladesh, but ICT can be a very promising and important sector for diversification, EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley said.



"The shortfall we have in Europe for ICT experts will grow to 8 million by 2030 from the current 1.5 million. We have a kind of brain gap in the EU. We will be scouting the world for talent, not to steal talent, but to work with the talent," he added.



Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer said one of the fields where Bangladesh has made significant progress is the ICT industry. The accessibility to the internet, for example, has been spared in this country."



"Australia's trade with Bangladesh has grown extremely dramatically in the last 10 to 15 years. It's now $3 billion a year. We want to see this grow and expand."



Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen said: "The potential that Bangladesh has for the tech sector has brought our attention. It's the next tech powerhouse."



"The growth of Bangladesh's IT sector is undeniable and the government's commitment to digital Bangladesh must be commended and acknowledged," she said.



The Denmark's ambassador said Danish companies have already discovered Bangladesh as an ICT sourcing destination. "And I am sure that it has huge potential in the years to come."



Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said the government has always played a supporting role in the development of the technology sector.



"We will work with BASIS to build Smart Bangladesh. If BASIS wants, we can sit with its 2,000 members and formulate policies to form Smart Bangladesh."



Academia and the government should collaborate on research and development while promoting the sector and building skilled human resources to fuel IT service exports, said President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) Russell T Ahmed.



Previously BASIS President said More than 350 local firms are now exporting IT products to around 80 countries, including the US and the European Union countries, according to the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).



In 2019, the number of exporting firms was 250, as they had businesses in some 40 countries. Over the past couple of years, many firms have also established liaison offices abroad.



With 40 percent Y2Y growth, we can achieve the goal of USD 5 million by 2025. Yes, it is highly ambitious, but the government's support, our Prime Minister's blessings and the ICT advisor's guidance give us the strength to believe in this dream.



We have identified seven pillars for BASIS within this period. We will be concentrating on them. From day one, we have declared that HR capacity development, foreign market enhancement, local market, startup ecosystem, industry promotion, access to finance, and IPR will be our areas to work on. My top priority is HR development. For that, I am sharing my plans with various places. Secondly, I have to earn foreign currency, for that export is my second target. Third is-developing capacity for BASIS members operating in the local market. We are focusing more on these three among the seven pillars. Before I leave, I want to see an existing setup for HR development by 2023 which will keep the supply chain intact for the next five to ten years. If that happens, I will be happy because it is our raw material.



