

Workshop on dissemination of dietary guidelines and nutrition messages at sub-national level held



With support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Ministry of Food has developed policies to improve the country's nutrition.



As part of this ongoing effort, the Ministry and FAO held the last in a series of training workshops for local government officials that will empower them to develop practical nutrition and meal planning advice, based on the country's updated dietary guidelines, says a press release.



District and divisional officials from18 ministries and agencies that are engaged in extending nutrition education across the country attended the training that was held at the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Centre (BARC) auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday. Facilitators from FPMU conducted sessions on the country's food and nutrition security situation and policies.



This workshop was organised by the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) of the Ministry of Food and FAO's Meeting the Under nutrition Challenge (MUCH) project which is funded by the European Union and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The MUCH project helps Bangladesh respond to food security and nutrition challenges, focusing on developing government capacity, as well as the formulation and implementation of improved policies, strategies, and programmes.



Md Ismiel Hossain, ndc, Secretary of the Ministry of Food, was chief guest. Margherita Capalbi, Programme Manager, Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition, Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, was guest of honour. Md Momtaz Uddin, ndc, FPMU Director-General (Additional Secretary), chaired the event.



Nutrition security means consistent access, availability, and affordability of foods that promote health and well-being, particularly among lower income communities and sensitive populations such as children and the elderly.



Approximately a quarter of the country's population live below the poverty line, with many enduring extreme poverty. Combined with rapid population growth and urbanization, these place significant pressure on food and nutrition security.



Nur Khondaker, FAO Assistant Representative (Programme), said: "There is not only hunger for calories but for nourishing meals. As we continue to work for zero hunger we must remember the importance of food for health and well-being. With a focus on nutrition security, we embrace solutions that nourish people instead of filling them with food but leaving them hungry. This training is an important step towards developing easy-to-understand and practical nutrition advice for people."



Bangladesh has developed a nutrition policy framework that includes the National Nutrition Policy 2015, the Second National Plan of Action for Nutrition, the Bangladesh Second and Third Country Investment Plans, and the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy 2020. The next phase is to develop and communicate practical nutrition advice to the public.



The National Food-Based Dietary Guidelines 2020 are based upon the latest available surveys while taking on board the changes in policy frameworks since 2015. The guidelines emphasize the importance of people's dietary habits and choices, recommended nutrient intake, the nutritional content of food, plus food safety and quality.

