Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:21 AM
Home Business

Commodity prices will not increase in Ramadan: Rezaul

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said commodity prices such    as fish, meat, milk and egg will not increase during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

"The government will arrange mobile sale-centers during Ramadan. The prices of fish, meat, milk and egg will not increase," he said while talking to journalists after inaugurating a two-day livestock exhibition at the old international trade fair ground on Saturday marking the Livestock Services Week.

The government is working relentlessly to keep commodity prices stable and tolerable during Ramadan, he said, adding that it will take help from business farms for setting up mobile sale-centers.

The minister also said due to global situation, Ukraine-Russia war and sanctions and counter-bans, import of poultry-animal feeds from abroad is facing many adversities. Thus, the prices of poultry feed have been increased, he added.

A new factory has been set up in Savar in the outskirts of the capital so that alternative animal feed can be produced in the country, said Rezaul.

He hoped mixed feed will be produced in Bangladesh soon and people will not have to go abroad for this. Price of meat would not increase showing excuse of importing animal feeds, he said.

With Director General (DG) of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) Dr Md Emdadul Haque Talukder in the chair, the inaugural ceremony was addressed, among others, by Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Nahid Rashid, Additional Secretary Md Abdul Qayyum and Director General of Department of Fisheries Khondokar Mahbubul Haque.

Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA), Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) and Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP) are helping the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) in organizing this livestock exhibition.    BSS



