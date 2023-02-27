IBBL holds workshop on preventing money laundering



Dhaka East and Central Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) organised a workshop on 'Prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing' for agent banking officials in the capital on Saturday.J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest while Md. Jamal Uddin Majumder, Deputy Managing Director was special guest.Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President presided over the function while Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone, A S M Rezaul Karim, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Dhaka East Zone, Muhammad Golam Rabbani, and A.K.M. Mahbub Morshed, Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank, among others, spoke in the function. �UNB