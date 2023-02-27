

Asif Ibrahim re-elected Chairman of CSE



All the Independent Directors and Shareholder Directors of the Exchange unanimously elected him for the next three years at a Board Meeting held on Sunday, says a press release.



Earlier, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved a list of seven independent directors as the tenure of the incumbents on the CSE Board expired.



As per the BSEC approval, Asif Ibrahim will continue as Independent Director for another period of three years.



While, Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Kaashif Reza Choudhury, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Md. Sajib Hossain, CFA, Ms. Istar Mahal and Mohammad Naquib Uddin Khan are nominated afresh as Independent Director of CSE. Moreover, the other elected four Shareholder Directors are Md. Siddikur Rahman, Mohammed Mohiuddin, FCMA, Md. Rezaul Islam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury.



Asif Ibrahim received his formal education from the University of Delhi (India) and the University of North Texas (USA).



Ibrahim is the Vice Chairman of Newage Group of Industries, a business house involved mainly in manufacturing and exporting ready-made garments, textiles and plastic products.



The Ministry of Commerce of the Government of Bangladesh awarded him the Commercially Important Person (CIP) status in the year 2007, 2012 and 2014 for his contribution in national export.



Asif Ibrahim is the former President (2011-2012) of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), the largest SME Trade Body of Bangladesh. He is the Former Founder Chairman (2012-2015) of Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), a Public Private Dialogue platform to expedite the policy reforms to enable private sector led economic growth of Bangladesh.



Ibrahim served as a board member of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (2012-2015) and was the Chairman of the Privatization Standing Committee of FBCCI.



Ibrahim is a Director of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI). Ibrahim is a member of UNESCAP Sustainable Business Network (ESBN) and is the Chairman of the UNESCAP Sustainable Business Network Taskforce on Disaster and Climate Risk Reduction.



He was also a member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) and a Director of Bangladesh Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI)). He has previously been in the Board of France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFB).



Ibrahim is a member of the Board of Advisers for BRAC Business School (BBS) under BRAC University. He is also a Core Committee member of the Eminent Citizen's platform to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.



