BD received $1.33b remittance in first 24 days of February

Bangladeshi expatriate workers sent an amount of USD1.33 billion remittance during first 24 days in the running month of February, according to Bangladesh Bank latest statistics.



This is a slight higher during the same period of last month January of $1.32 billion.



Of the amount in February, six state-owned banks sent $221.51 million and the private commercial banks sent $1.07 billion. On the other hand two specialized banks received $29.86 million and the foreign commercial banks received $5.18 million.



Of the banks one specialized bank and one private bank received no remittance.

