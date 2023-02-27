Video
Monday, 27 February, 2023
BD received $1.33b remittance in first 24 days of February

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Bangladeshi expatriate workers sent an amount of USD1.33 billion remittance during first 24 days in the running month of February, according to Bangladesh Bank latest statistics.

This is a slight higher during the same period of last month January of $1.32 billion.

Of the amount in February, six state-owned banks sent $221.51 million and the private commercial banks sent $1.07 billion. On the other hand two specialized banks received $29.86 million and the foreign commercial banks received $5.18 million.

Of the banks one specialized bank and one private bank received no remittance.


