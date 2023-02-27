

Pubali Bank holds orientation programme for newly recruited IT Officials



Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd inaugurated the program as chief guest.



Deputy Managing Directors- Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur and Md. Shahnewaz Khan were present as special guests. Ismat Ara Huq, Division Head and General Manager of Human Resourses Division presided over.



Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Mohammad Ali urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly. He advised everyone to equip with diversified banking knowledge to cope with present competitive global market. He also added that one could become successful banker by exploring skills and talents at the highest level through applying skills properly. He advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies since we are a very compliant bank.



Javed Hasan, Chief Technical Officer and General Manager; Endra Mohan Sutradhar, Division Head and General Manager and Ajuba Khandaker, General Manager of Software Development Division; General Managers of Head Office and Senior Executives of Pubali Bank were also present.

An orientation programme has been arranged for newly recruited 62 IT Officials for Software Development Division in Pubali Bank Ltd organized by Human Resourses Division at Bank's auditorium recently, says a press release.Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd inaugurated the program as chief guest.Deputy Managing Directors- Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur and Md. Shahnewaz Khan were present as special guests. Ismat Ara Huq, Division Head and General Manager of Human Resourses Division presided over.Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Mohammad Ali urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly. He advised everyone to equip with diversified banking knowledge to cope with present competitive global market. He also added that one could become successful banker by exploring skills and talents at the highest level through applying skills properly. He advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies since we are a very compliant bank.Javed Hasan, Chief Technical Officer and General Manager; Endra Mohan Sutradhar, Division Head and General Manager and Ajuba Khandaker, General Manager of Software Development Division; General Managers of Head Office and Senior Executives of Pubali Bank were also present.