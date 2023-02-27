MCCI for not reducing subsidy on energy for at least one more year



The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged the government for not reducing subsidy on energy for at least one more year to keep the competitive edge of businesses due to the impacts of Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic shocks MCCI President Md Saiful Islam raised the demand while addressing a networking luncheon with journalists held at the MCCI building in the capital's Motijheel area on Saturday.He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) might have suggested the government for reducing subsidy on energy. "But, to keep up with the competitive edge of businesses and also to keep the energy price at a tolerable level, the energy subsidy should be kept in place for at least one more year; it should not be reduced at any cost. " he added.He also urged the government not to keep the price of local gas as per the price of imported energy. The IMF has already confirmed a credit support of $4.7 billion to Bangladesh. In the current fiscal year (FY23), the government has set a target of providing subsidy of Taka 17,000 crore in energy especially for Taka 6,000 crore against import of LNG.But, due to global price adjustment owing to current global condition, the concerned government bodies have already sent subsidy demand of Taka 32,500 crore in the power sector and Taka 19,358 crore in the energy sector.The MCCI leaders opined that Bangladeshi entrepreneurs would have to pay additional 9 to 17 percent tariff on export of products following the graduation from the LDCs in 2026.In this connection, the MCCI president said if diversification is ensured and productivity is increased in both exportable items and markets, then competitive edge could be enhanced by 15 to 17 percent.Answering to a question, Saiful said there is no bar from the central bank to open LCs. But, in real sense, the commercial banks are not able to open LCs in a speedy manner.Replying to another question, the MCCI president said field-level staffs of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) would have to be more business-friendly.