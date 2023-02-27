

SIBL holds clients get together in Khulna Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a client get together and exchange of views meeting in Khulna recently, says a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, presided over the ceremony.



Md. Mohibul Kadir, Khulna Zonal Head, Mohammad Mosle Uddin, Manager of Rampura Branch, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication of the Bank, Md. Dabir Hussain Choudhury, Manager of Khulna Branch, clients and businessmen of Khulna region, and local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.



