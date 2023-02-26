BNP road marches marked by clashes with AL, police, baton charge, arrests in 7 dists  



The BNP on Saturday held a district level silent road march across the country amid clashes with Awami League men and obstruction, baton charge and arrest of police in seven districts.



Protesting the increase in price of the daily necessities, oil and gas price and to press home 10 points demand BNP held marches in 66 organisational districts. The party leader and activists clashed with Awami League men in four districts and face police obstruction in three districts.



Chuadanga Alamdanga Upazila BNP President Abdul Jabbar died of a heart attack while on the march.



25 BNP men include its central Assistant Publicity Secretary Shamimur Rahman Shamim was detained in Bagerhat.



Bagerhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Asaduzzaman said police arrested 25 people on charges of attempts to carry out subversive activities and chaos following the road march in Bagerhat.



On the other hand, at a press conference at Bagerhat Press Club around 11:00am BNP Central Committee Education Affairs Secretary ABM Dr Obaidul Islam alleged that at least 40 BNP men were detained centring the road march.



In protest of police arrest the Bagerhat BNP leader also announced a programme to be observed at each thana in all metropolitan cities on March 4.



Three cops were injured as BNP men clashed with police in Jhalokathi, several BNP men were injured as police charged batons at the road marchers in Patuakhali and Netrokona.



BNP leader alleged Awami League men threw hand bombs from a motorcycle rally near Natore BNP office.



Natore town BNP's general secretary Zillur Rahman Khan Chowdhury claimed Chhatra League and Jubo League men hurled a cocktail from a motorcycle rally to intimidate the BNP men.



District Chhatra League president Farhad Bin Aziz denied the allegation. Nasim Ahmed, OC of Sadar police station, they are investigating the incident of cocktail blast.



The ruling party men also in the streets today as Jubo League hold 'peace rally' in districts and cities.



In Bagerhat, BNP men alleged that police detained at least 40 of their activists before the march. Awami League and BNP men clashed in Nilphamari.



After rescheduling the programme on Friday BNP decided to hold the programme on Saturday in district level. The silent march programme of Dhaka will be held today (Sunday).



Local BNP leaders in Patuakhali alleged that police prevented its road march around 10:00am on Saturday as party men gathered in front of its Patuakhali district unit office with processions to join the programme.



Facing obstruction, a scuffle broke out between BNP men and police, leaving six people including district unit Chhatra Dal President Ujjal Talukdar injured, said Snehangshu Sarkar, member secretary of district unit BNP.



Munshiganj district unit BNP held the road march on Saturday morning in Muktarpur, a suburb of Munshiganj city.



BNP leaders started the rally form Gosaibagh village around 11:00am and ended at the old ferry ghat area via Muktarpur road.



In Sylhet Adviser to BNP Chairperson Khandaker Abdul Muktadir preside over the rally. He said, "The ruling Awami League is the most shameless government in the entire world as it deceives and cheats people."



The procession started at the registrar's office ground and ended at Sobhani Ghat via various roads of the city.



Brahmanbaria district unit BNP held its road march on afternoon as part of the central programme. The march started in front of Brahmanbaria Govt College and ended at the Kalibari Mor area of the city by circling the main road.



In Naogaon, BNP Chairperson's Adviser and former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation Mizanur Rahman Minu said the ruling Awami League has made a blue print of late night election. Because the government knows it very well they will not get even 20 seats if people of the country can exercise their voting rights.



Satkhira district unit BNP started silent march from the Bangaler Mor area of Satkhira city around 4:30pm on Sunday.



