Price increase shows no let-up

The prices of daily commodities kept increasing in the market over the last two months. Not only daily commodities, but also the prices of electricity, natural gas and LP gas have increased. It also increased the price of electricity and gas-dependent daily commodities.



Market analysis has shown that the prices of various daily commodities have increased by 8 to 87 per cent in a span of two months.



Inflation is keeping pace with the rise in the prices of daily commodities, which is putting a lot of pressure on the daily life of the lower to middle class.



In such a situation, experts are urging to strengthen market surveillance as well as increase the scope of government marketing agency TCB and open market sale (OMS) programmes for low income people.



According to the data of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), overall inflation was 9.52 per cent in August of the outgoing year, which reached 8.57 per cent in January of this year. That is, the rate of increase in the price of goods has decreased by 0.95 per cent in the span of six months.



However, the country's economists believe that inflation will not decrease due to the market situation and the increase in gas and electricity prices effected in January.



After visiting various markets including Karwan Bazar in the capital, this reporter found broiler chickens are being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg with a 57 per cent price increase in the space of two months. The price of Sonali chicken has increased by 28 per cent and is being sold at Tk 320 to Tk 330 per kg. On December 22, the dozen chicken eggs of the farm was Tk 115 to Tk 120, the price has increased by 22 per cent in two months and now it is being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 145. The price of imported Chinese ginger has increased by 87 per cent and is being sold at Tk 280 to Tk 290.



In the last two months, the price of garlic has increased by more than 50 per cent in the markets of the capital and is being sold at Tk 180 to Tk 200 per kg. Garlic imported two months ago was sold at Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg. In the space of two months, the price of local garlic has increased by 71 per cent and is being sold at the rate of Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg.



Loose sugar has increased by 10 per cent and is being sold at Tk 115 to Tk 120 per kg. The price of lentils has increased by 8 per cent and is being sold at Tk 140 per kg.



According to TCB market price data, the price of imported garlic has increased by 62 per cent in the last one year. Imported garlic, which was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 180 per kg last month, is now being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 190. The price of local garlic has increased up to 200 per cent in one year.



Local garlic is now selling at Tk 120 to Tk 150 per kg.



The price of imported ginger has increased by 147 per cent in the last one year. Now it is being sold at a maximum price of Tk 320 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 200 to Tk 250.



According to TCB data, the price of farm chicken eggs has increased up to 26 per cent in the last one year and now is being sold at Tk 46 to Tk 50.



Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said, "There is no chance of reducing inflation in the current market situation. The increase in gas and electricity prices will have a kind of impact on the manufacturing sector. Besides, the supply of winter vegetables will be less. There are still three-four more months for new paddy to come. All in all, I don't see any reason why inflation will drop in this scenario."



He said, many farmers are not hatching chicks on the farm due to increase in price of poultry feed and chicks. There is a shortage of broiler chickens in the market.



Ali Hossain, another businessman said, "Just a few days ago, the price of eggs increased to Tk 150 per dozen, now they are selling at Tk 140 to Tk 145. But two months ago I sold a dozen of eggs for only Tk 110 to Tk 115. The price of imported ginger and garlic is not decreasing even though the import is increasing. Imported garlic is being sold at Tk 180 per kg. Local garlic at Tk 120 to Tk 130. Imported ginger is being sold at Tk 280 per kg and Kerala ginger at Tk 150 per kg.'



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said, consumers are suffering due to high prices of daily commodities. There is a huge negative impact on the quality of life of the common people. The government should make a strong effort to control the prices of products.



