Dhaka asks nationals in Ukraine to move to safer places

Bangladesh has asked its nationals in Ukraine "to move to safer places" with Kyiv closing its airspace amid a Russian invasion.



According to the international media, the Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen".



Under such circumstances, Bangladesh government has asked its nationals in Ukraine "to move to safer places", however, government announced that it will arrange chartered flights to bring back Bangladeshis who would leave war-stricken Ukraine and arrive in neighbouring Poland, while the country's embassy in Poland is exploring ways to give Bangladeshis shelter.



According to the Foreign Ministry, Bangladeshis in Ukraine including undocumented ones are in between 1000-1500.



"Our first task is to bring our citizens to Poland safely from Ukraine," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Thursday mentioning that they have already talked to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Biman Bangladesh Airlines about the possible evacuation.



An estimated 500 Bangladeshi nationals, including students, are currently stranded in Ukraine. They (Bangladeshis nationals) are asked to come to the Polish border from Ukraine with their own arrangement, the Polish government, earlier, assured of providing visas for them to cross the border which is yet to begin, the Foreign Ministry said.



Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected regime, media reports.



The Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw approached the Polish government on Thursday morning again to issue arrival visas urgently. The Foreign Ministry is sending additional officials from Italy and Germany there so that required services can be provided to Bangladeshis within the shortest possible time, Shahriar Alam said.



Bangladesh's Embassy in Poland said that it is in touch with the host government as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka "regarding further steps to ensure the safety of Bangladeshis in Ukraine".



"Poland will allow Bangladeshis to stay for 15 days upon their arrival from Ukraine and the government of Bangladesh hopes to repatriate its citizens much ahead of the timeline," State Minister for Foreign Affairs said recently.



Bangladesh does not currently have an embassy or a consulate in Ukraine. The country's embassy in Poland takes care of its Ukraine affairs.



On February 15, the embassy asked Bangladesh nationals in Ukraine to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily in view of the volatile situation in that country. Bangladeshi nationals were also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Ukraine and keep the embassy in Poland informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the mission to reach them easily, according to an earlier advisory.



Bangladesh's Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila Hossain said they are working to make a data base of Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine.



