A section of DU Proctorial Team extorts money from campus shops

Despite the commitment of eviction by the Proctorial team, the number of illegal makeshift shops is increasing on the Dhaka University (DU) campus day by day. Instead of taking measures to remove those from the campus, the makeshift shops have become a source of making illegal money now.



According to the sources of proctorial team and owners of those makeshift shops, there are around 300 makeshift shops on the campus now and the proctorial team has been collecting over lakhs of money illegally every year from the shops illegally stalled at different spots on the campus.



There is a general allegation that a number of officials and employees at the DU Proctor office get a share from the illegal collection.



Sources said, all the money collected from the stalls through agents are given to Md Shamim Hossain, a token man at the Proctor Office. Shamim distributes the money among other associates at the office.



Section Officer Md Rezaul Karim, Proctorial team members Md Kawsar Alam, Md Zuel, Md Masud Rana, Md Hamidur Rahman, Md Jahirul Islam, Md Abdullah, Md Miraj, Md Mehedi, Md Aminul Islam, Krishan, Salauddin and Md Jahid get shares from the illegal collection, according to allegations.



This correspondent reached over 20 shop owners and three linesmen, who collect money from over 100 stalls.



Akram, a linesman who collects money from 30 shops at the emergency gate of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said he now hands over Tk8,000 every month to Shamim. The amount was Tk15,000 before the Covid-19 pandemic. More than Tk1 lakh is collected from those annually.



Sources said that more than 35 illegal shops of flowers and seedling trees have been stalled on the footpath of the northern side of the Curzon Hall, shrinking space for commuters.



Nurul Islam, known as the 'president of tree shops' said he gives money every month to Shamim after collecting 'rent' from all the shops. The agents collect around two lakhs from the shops every year.



However, the shops were removed by the city corporation as the President and Prime Minister visited the Shaheed Minar on February 21 midnight.



An elderly tea shop owner at the outdoor of DMCH adjacent to the Central Shaheed Minar area said each of 15 tea shop owners needs to pay Tk6,000 every month to the proctorial team.



Over 25 Fuchka shops have been stalled at different points on the campus while most of them are at the TSC area and Curzon Hall premises. Md Kabir, linesman of the shops gives Tk2,200 for each shop to Shamim per month. Shamim collects lakhs of money from the shops every year.



Sohel Rana, a Fuchka shop owner at TSC, said Shamim collects the money from Kabir and he (Shamim) has increased the 'rent' two times than it was before the pandemic.



Alauddin, younger brother of Salah Uddin, who owns two Fuschka shops at Central Shaheed Minar premises said his brother needs to give Tk5,000 every month for the two shops.



A linesman, known as Khoka Bhai collects rents from over 30 makeshift shops of fast foods in front of the western gate of the Suhrawardy Udyan adjacent to TSC. Sources said he hands over nearly Tk20,000 every month to Shamim and around two and a half lakhs taka from the shops every year.



However, due to Amar Ekushey Book Fair in February, the illegal stalls are removed from the spot and transferred to different spots at TSC. Proctorial team source said the team members charge Tk 1,000 to every shop that sells coconut while there are nearly 10 such vans on the campus.



Besides, over 30 fast food shop owners on the campus must pay monthly over Tk 1,500 each for the allocation of space on the campus. The total amount reaches nearly Tk 540,000 every year.



There are 28 pottery shops near Doel Chattar who also pay over Tk 20,000 every month, said a source, seeking anonymity.



Shamim owns six makeshift shops of Chicken Momo, stalled at TSC which are also illegal. He appointed his sister and brother in law to look after the stalls.



At other spots such as Curzon Hall, Mal Chattar, Hakim Chattar, there are over hundred makeshift shops of tea, ice-cream, drinks, fried corn, fillings of fruits and so on which must pay Tk1,000 each to settle their stalls at the places. From such stalls, the team collects over Tk 12 lakhs every year.



When contacted, proctorial team member Kawsar Alam told the Daily Observer that three to four people out of 23 team members may have been involved in such activities, adding, "Whole the team is not responsible for their misdeeds."



However, Kawsar bought a flat in the capital whereas his monthly salary is less than Tk15,000.



This correspondent received a recording of Shamim and his associates where he discussed the distribution of the money. Shamim acknowledged the authenticity of the recording.



Regarding the recording, he said, "I did not talk about taking money from the stalls. Rather, I suggested distributing the money among all as none can consume alone."



He said four to five members used to collect money and they have been fired from the job.



Shamim further said, "Nazmul, Saiful and Rubel were involved in such activities for which their duties were closed two years ago. A few of them used my name saying I'm close to Proctor to take the money."

"Not only Proctorial members but also policemen, city corporations and student leaders are also involved in such activities," he added.



A number of stall owners said if someone denies to pay the money to the proctorial team members, they vandalise and evict the shop.



Apart from this, the proctorial team charges extra money from hundreds of temporary shops on different national occasions and government holidays such as International Mother Language Day, Victory Day, Valentine's Day, Independence Day, Durga Puja and so on.



Talking to this correspondent, Dhaka University Proctor Prf AKM Golam Rabbani said his team is regularly removing illegal stalls on the campus. "If someone is involved in extortion and there is a document against him, we will take immediate action," he added.



Echoing the same, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman told this correspondent that he would instruct the authorities concerned to take action against the collection and extortion of money from illegal and unauthorized makeshift shops in the university campus.



