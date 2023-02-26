Mobile, internet network blackout marks festivals on DU campus

Any grand festival taking place in Dhaka University area turns the place into an internet and mobile network black hole.



Sheikh Sujon, a student of the Law Department said, "At the time of any festival we can't talk to our friends and family members just because of lack of network. In the month of February, especially at the time of Ekushey Book Fair our campus becomes an isolated enclave inside the capital."



Another student, Mohammad Reza of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, said, "Grameen-phone internet connection gets disrupted as we enter the hall. Robi subscribers sometimes can't even calls due to poor connectivity," and added, "I have been in the hall for four years and I have seen this happening all the time."



But the operators said there are far less Mobile towers than required in the Dhaka University area.



Due to this, equal quality service cannot be provided everywhere. The crowd of people in Dhaka University area increases during various festivals. Then the quality of service goes down further.



Earlier, Dhaka University Pro-VC (Admin) Muhammad Samad said he does not remember that the university administration has been contacted by any mobile operator regarding the installation of towers in recent times. However, such applications should be actively considered.



In another case, families living above the 5th floor of a 16-storied building in Mohammadpur can get access to mobile networks while those living on the ground floor and on the top floor have no access to the networks.



Sharmin Sultana, a resident of a building in Mirpur said the new tenants left after two months after moving in due to lack of network. There is no end to the sufferings of those who live in their own flats.



There are many buildings in the capital where residents automatically get disconnected from mobile networks while indoors. Not only in individual buildings, but also in certain areas, where mobile operators' networks are weak or non-existent over large areas. Mobile network is also weak in some commercial areas of the capital.



Such weak connectivity of mobile network is creating problems in people's life in many ways. A resident of Bashundhara Residential Area said he could not be reached when called from his office. For this reason, the authorities are requesting him to change his house. A spare parts dealer on Nawabpur Road in Old Dhaka was saying that customers contacted on mobile phones and ordered parts. But his shop does not have network.



Operators are also admitting network weakness or non-existence. They say that Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) or towers should be installed in areas where the network is weak in the capital. But there is no place to install the tower in Dhaka. Companies usually rent a portion of the building's roof and put up towers in the city. However, these spaces are becoming difficult to obtain.



It is not correct to say that there is no space to erect the tower. But the tower needs to be installed. Action will be taken if the operators specifically inform BTRC about this, said a BTRC official.

Earlier, Grameenphone, the country's top mobile operator, says that towers need to be installed in at least 116 areas in Dhaka. Another Mobile operator Robi has said it is very important to install 270 towers in Dhaka and Chittagong and Banglalink demands 130 towers.



Regarding the lack of mobile or internet network a spoke person of a reputed telecom operator said it is becoming increasingly difficult to operate the mobile network and provide uninterrupted service in Dhaka due to the various fault in urban-planning and expansion of the city. Old buildings are being demolished and new buildings are being built. The lack of permission to construct towers at strategic locations is creating many 'pockets', which are disrupting services.



He further said, "To improve the quality of mobile services, the construction of towers at the right place is very important. We are expecting the approval of the appropriate authorities for a specific policy in this regard.



