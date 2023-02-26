India urged to hand over Kolkata's 8 Theatre Rd  building famous for serving as 1971 govt HQ

Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen has requested the Indian Foreign Secretary to extend his support in completing Shadhinata Sharak and hand over the historic building at 8 Theatre Road, Kolkata, which served as the headquarters of the first Bangladesh Government in 1971, as Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of her independence.



The Foreign Secretary raised this issue during his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New Delhi on Thursday.



Bangladesh also has sought India's cooperation in resolving the outstanding issues, especially early completion of water sharing agreement of the common rivers including Teesta, according to the Foreign Ministry.



Masud enumerated that India is the closest and most important neighbour of Bangladesh and assured his Indian counterpart that the government of Bangladesh is committed to sustaining the momentum of having a friendly relation with India which is based on mutual trust and respect.



He urged his Indian counterpart to extend necessary support to facilitate the early, safe, secure and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.



Foreign secretary Shringla thanked his counterpart Masud for visiting him in New Delhi and emphasized on the regular interactions at the Foreign Secretary level.



He reiterated India's commitment in working together to support each other in various platforms including the United Nations.



Shringla noted that Bangladesh Mission in Chennai would further facilitate the relations between the two countries especially with the southern states of India.



He also emphasized on the joint celebration of events of bilateral significance as the celebrations of Moitri Dibosh (Friendship Day) in select cities across the globe could successfully project the historic relations between the two countries.



Shringla reiterated the commitment of the Government of India in fast tracking of various projects undertaken under the Indian Line of Credit in Bangladesh.



Both the foreign secretaries emphasized on going back to normalcy as COVID situation improved satisfactorily. They discussed commencing of bus and rail services between different cities which were suspended due to Covid - 19 pandemic. They also discussed regional cooperation and contemporary global issues.



