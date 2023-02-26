

No comparison can be drawn between AL, BNP: PM



"BNP doesn't want people's welfare. They burnt people alive and played ducks and drakes with their fate. But, AL is a party of this soil and its people and it works for countrymen. So, no comparison can be drawn between AL and BNP," she said.



The premier was addressing a grand rally after inaugurating 43 development schemes and laying foundation stones of five others involving Taka 329 crore by unveiling a plaque at the Talimpur Telihati High School ground in Sadullapur Union of Kotalipara upazila here.



She said AL was born from the people for achieving their rights and through struggle while BNP was formed illegally by the military dictator Zia who grabbed state power unlawfully after breaching country's constitution.



Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman were made BNP's leaders despite both of them are convicted, she said, adding: "BNP's organogram even doesn't allow making leader of any convicted person. But, both Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman are convicted (in criminal and corruption cases)."



The premier posed a question that whether BNP doesn't get any person, who is not convicted, to make its leader, adding Tarique Rahman was convicted in August 21, 2004 grenade attack, 10-truck arms haul and graft cases.



"BNP itself doesn't maintain its party's constitution, law and rules. It is not proper to compare AL with BNP. Some people are comparing AL with BNP, saying, both are two big political parties. They said two big parties, but, they are wrong," she added.



Referring to the 2008 election, in which, the BNP led 20-party alliance got only 30 seats out of 300 while the AL led grand alliance secured the rest of the seats, she said, "So, how are the two parties the same." The premier said the country had become a haven of militancy, terrorism and corruption during BNP government's tenure as grenade attacks took place and 500 bombs were exploded across the country in a day and Bangladesh became five times champion in corruption.



"They gave nothing to the people rather looted the public money and laundered those abroad. But, whenever the Awami League comes to power, the people of the country get something and their fate is changed," she said. �BSS



