Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No comparison can be drawn between AL, BNP: PM

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

No comparison can be drawn between AL, BNP: PM

No comparison can be drawn between AL, BNP: PM

KOTALIPARA, Gopalganj, Feb 25: Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said there is no comparison between her party and the BNP.

"BNP doesn't want people's welfare. They burnt people alive and played ducks and drakes with their fate. But, AL is a party of this soil and its people and it works for countrymen. So, no comparison can be drawn between AL and BNP," she said.

The premier was addressing a grand rally after inaugurating 43 development schemes and laying foundation stones of five others involving Taka 329 crore by unveiling a plaque at the Talimpur Telihati High School ground in Sadullapur Union of Kotalipara upazila here.

She said AL was born from the people for achieving their rights and through struggle while BNP was formed illegally by the military dictator Zia who grabbed state power unlawfully after breaching country's constitution.

Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman were made BNP's leaders despite both of them are convicted, she said, adding: "BNP's organogram even doesn't allow making leader of any convicted person. But, both Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman are convicted (in criminal and corruption cases)."

The premier posed a question that whether BNP doesn't get any person, who is not convicted, to make its leader, adding Tarique Rahman was convicted in August 21, 2004 grenade attack, 10-truck arms haul and graft cases.

"BNP itself doesn't maintain its party's constitution, law and rules. It is not proper to compare AL with BNP. Some people are comparing AL with BNP, saying, both are two big political parties. They said two big parties, but, they are wrong," she added.

Referring to the 2008 election, in which, the BNP led 20-party alliance got only 30 seats out of 300 while the AL led grand alliance secured the rest of the seats, she said, "So, how are the two parties the same." The premier said the country had become a haven of militancy, terrorism and corruption during BNP government's tenure as grenade attacks took place and 500 bombs were exploded across the country in a day and Bangladesh became five times champion in corruption.

"They gave nothing to the people rather looted the public money and laundered those abroad. But, whenever the Awami League comes to power, the people of the country get something and their fate is changed," she said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war
Nation pays tribute to Pilkhana martyrs
BNP road marches marked by clashes with AL, police, baton charge, arrests in 7 dists  
Quake rocks Cox's Bazar
Price increase shows no let-up
Dhaka asks nationals in Ukraine to move to safer places
A section of DU Proctorial Team extorts money from campus shops
PM opens 43 dev projects from Kotalipara


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft