Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia thanks BD for abstaining from UNGA vote on Ukraine war

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Diplomatic Correspondent

Russia has expressed gratitude to Bangladesh for abstaining from voting in favour of the latest resolution that the UN General Assembly adopted on Ukraine situation.

"Thank you, Bangladesh, for abstaining," the Russian Embassy in Dhaka tweeted on Friday quoting Moscow's permanent envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia.

The non-binding "anti-Russian" resolution of the UNGA will not bring the world closer to ending the Ukraine conflict, it reads.
 
 The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution that demands Russia leave Ukraine.  Thirty-two countries including Bangladesh, India, China, Iran, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstained from voting while seven countries including Russia voted against the resolution.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war
Nation pays tribute to Pilkhana martyrs
BNP road marches marked by clashes with AL, police, baton charge, arrests in 7 dists  
Quake rocks Cox's Bazar
Price increase shows no let-up
Dhaka asks nationals in Ukraine to move to safer places
A section of DU Proctorial Team extorts money from campus shops
PM opens 43 dev projects from Kotalipara


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft