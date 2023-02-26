Land Ministry starts drafting rules to enforce new haat, bazaar management law

The Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) endorsed the new 'Haat and Bazaar (Establishment and Management) Act, 2023' recently to prohibit grabbing government-owned khas land of the haats and bazaars across the country and occupying lands for constructing or taking attempts to build unauthorised construction.



Keeping the provision of up to one year of imprisonment and fine of up to Tk 5 lakh, or both, the law was passed in the Sangsad on February 9 this year. The violators of this law must have to face the penalties after government's announcement of enforcement of the law.



According to the Land Ministry officials, it's mandatory to promulgate new rules for enforcement of the new law, which was enacted in line with the 'Haats and Bazaars (Establishment and Acquisition) Ordinance, 1959'. After endorsement of the new law, the previous law for managing the haats and bazaars was repealed. But, the new law would be effective after endorsement of the new rules.



"The Ministry officials have been working sincerely to draft new 'rules' for implementing the law. As soon as the draft rules is prepared and endorsed by the government authorities, the new law would be started implementing across the country," Ministry's Senior Information Officer Sayed Md Abdullah Al Nahyan told this correspondent on Friday.



Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury tabled the 'Haats and Bazaars (Establishment and Management) Bill, 2023' to the Jatiya Sangsad on February 9 and it was cleared in the House on the same day. It was gazetted on February 13th, and the Ministry of Land is expected to soon frame rules under the Act.



As of the fiscal year 2021-22, there are a total of 10,273 haats and bazaars across the country. The government generates revenue of approximately Tk 744 crore by leasing 7,972 haats and bazaars, according to the ministry officials.



According to the new law, offenses under this Act will be tried in judicial courts. Additionally, where appropriate, such offenses may also be tried in mobile courts.



The ministry is working to establish sustainable land management practices by introducing digital services, revising laws and regulations, and drafting new laws where necessary. Some of the notable laws being developed include 'Land Crime Prevention and Redress Act', 'Land Ownership and Use Act', 'Land Reforms Act', 'Land Development Tax Act', 'Acquisition and Requisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Act', and 'Land Rights Receiving Act'.



The Haats and Bazaars Act also contains a provision for the construction of modern, multi-storied market building using government, private or foreign funding in the public interest, with the prerequisite of obtaining government permission. The management and distribution of income from the market complex will be carried out in accordance with prescribed procedures.