Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

High time to form ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation: FM

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has reiterated its proposal to create a "Ministerial Forum on South-South Cooperation" in exploiting the untapped opportunities on multiple areas of interests including trade, finance, investment and knowledge sharing.

"Cuba, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, and Morocco voiced their commitment and wholehearted support to work closely with Bangladesh in the establishment of the forum very soon," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the proposal at the BAPA+40 Conference held in Argentina in March 2019 - to create a Forum on South-South Cooperation as a stepping stone in this regard.

The representatives of Singapore, South Africa and Nepal constructively engaged themselves in the discussion, the Foreign Ministry release said.

Momen said it is high time to establish a forum comprising the Foreign and Finance or Development Cooperation Ministers of the global south to regularly meet and exchange views on critical issues, discuss opportunities and challenges, explore potentials, articulate likely solutions and share lessons learned on shared priorities and concerns.

"I have received very encouraging support on my proposal from the President of the General Assembly, UN Secretary-General and a number of ministers from the Global South," said the foreign minister.

There is no dedicated ministerial platform under the auspices of South-South Cooperation, he said speaking as the chief guest at a meeting in New York on Friday. The ambassador-level meeting on South-South cooperation was held at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York.

 He also expressed readiness to host the first meeting of such ministerial forum at a convenient time this year in Bangladesh to begin the process.

 The meeting was participated by a select group of permanent representatives from Argentina, China, Cuba, Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Malawi, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Singapore, South Africa, Solomon Islands, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Viet Nam.
 
The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York moderated the meeting and delivered his welcome remarks. A representative from the UN Office for South-South Cooperation was also present at the meeting.

Referring to the critical role played by South-South Cooperation for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other internationally agreed development commitments, the participating member states in the meeting thanked Bangladesh for proposing establishment of a ministerial forum.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Land Ministry starts drafting rules to enforce new haat, bazaar management law
Fakhrul questions investigation into 2009 BDR mutiny
High time to form ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation: FM
AL lawyers sweep Dhaka Bar Polls
Downfall of BNP has started: Quader
Design of Putrajaya-like mini secretariat at Hamidchar to be finalised soon
German parliamentary team calls on Shahriar
Rehabilitation of century old Kalurghat Bridge may begin in March


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft