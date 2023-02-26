High time to form ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation: FM

Bangladesh has reiterated its proposal to create a "Ministerial Forum on South-South Cooperation" in exploiting the untapped opportunities on multiple areas of interests including trade, finance, investment and knowledge sharing.



"Cuba, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, and Morocco voiced their commitment and wholehearted support to work closely with Bangladesh in the establishment of the forum very soon," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the proposal at the BAPA+40 Conference held in Argentina in March 2019 - to create a Forum on South-South Cooperation as a stepping stone in this regard.



The representatives of Singapore, South Africa and Nepal constructively engaged themselves in the discussion, the Foreign Ministry release said.



Momen said it is high time to establish a forum comprising the Foreign and Finance or Development Cooperation Ministers of the global south to regularly meet and exchange views on critical issues, discuss opportunities and challenges, explore potentials, articulate likely solutions and share lessons learned on shared priorities and concerns.



"I have received very encouraging support on my proposal from the President of the General Assembly, UN Secretary-General and a number of ministers from the Global South," said the foreign minister.



There is no dedicated ministerial platform under the auspices of South-South Cooperation, he said speaking as the chief guest at a meeting in New York on Friday. The ambassador-level meeting on South-South cooperation was held at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York.



He also expressed readiness to host the first meeting of such ministerial forum at a convenient time this year in Bangladesh to begin the process.



The meeting was participated by a select group of permanent representatives from Argentina, China, Cuba, Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Malawi, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Singapore, South Africa, Solomon Islands, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Viet Nam.



The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York moderated the meeting and delivered his welcome remarks. A representative from the UN Office for South-South Cooperation was also present at the meeting.



Referring to the critical role played by South-South Cooperation for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other internationally agreed development commitments, the participating member states in the meeting thanked Bangladesh for proposing establishment of a ministerial forum.

