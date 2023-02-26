AL lawyers sweep Dhaka Bar Polls

Awami League-backed lawyers group 'white panel' have bagged all the posts, including the posts of President and General Secretary, in the Dhaka Bar Association (DBA) elections in the 2023-2024 executive committee.



Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu, who acted as the Chief Election Commissioner, announced the results at the DBA office on Saturday.



Mizanur Rahman Mamun was elected President with 7,883 votes. His "Blue Panel" opponent Khorshed Miah Alam got 1,035 votes.



Khandakar Golam Kibria Jobayer was elected General Secretary with 7,614 votes, defeating Blue Panel contestant Sayed Nazrul Islam, who got 1,514 votes.



The BNP-backed lawyers' group 'Blue Panel' on Thursday boycotted voting in the polls bringing allegations of irregularities and rigging against PP Abdullah Abu.



The two-day election for the new committee at DBA, one of the largest in Asia, was held on Wednesday and Thursday where a total of 9,243 out of 19,618 lawyers cast their votes. A total of 46 candidates from the two panels contested in the polls against 23 posts.



Among others, Rumana Zaman Ritu was elected as Senior Vice-President while Pran Nath Vice-President, Bibi Fatema Munni Treasurer, Fahim Sharif Senior Assistant General Secretary, Mahbub Hossen Joy Assistant General Secretary, Rezaul Haque Mia Library Secretary, Shikha Islam Cultural Secretary, Golam Kibria Sumon Office Secretary, SM Mizanur Rahman Sports Secretary, and Abul Hasnat Jihad Social Welfare Secretary.



The elected members are - Md Kamal Hossain, Gazi Emrul, Aslam Hossain, Yasin Jahan Bhuiyan Nishan, Md Tanzir Hossain Robin, Sharmin Sultana Tumpa, Ismat Ara Sarmin Rimu, Ashikul Islam Murad, Sanjay Kumar Karmakar, Jahir Uddin, and Nasir Uddin.



