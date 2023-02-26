Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL lawyers sweep Dhaka Bar Polls

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Awami League-backed lawyers group 'white panel' have bagged all the posts, including the posts of President and General Secretary, in the Dhaka Bar Association (DBA) elections in the 2023-2024 executive committee.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu, who acted as the Chief Election Commissioner, announced the results at the DBA office on Saturday.

Mizanur Rahman Mamun was elected President with 7,883 votes. His "Blue Panel" opponent Khorshed Miah Alam got 1,035 votes.

Khandakar Golam Kibria Jobayer was elected General Secretary with 7,614 votes, defeating Blue Panel contestant Sayed Nazrul Islam, who got 1,514 votes.

The BNP-backed lawyers' group 'Blue Panel' on Thursday boycotted voting in the polls bringing allegations of irregularities and rigging against PP Abdullah Abu.

The two-day election for the new committee at DBA, one of the largest in Asia, was held on Wednesday and Thursday where a total of 9,243 out of 19,618 lawyers cast their votes. A total of 46 candidates from the two panels contested in the polls against 23 posts.

Among others, Rumana Zaman Ritu was elected as Senior Vice-President while Pran Nath Vice-President, Bibi Fatema Munni Treasurer, Fahim Sharif Senior Assistant General Secretary, Mahbub Hossen Joy Assistant General Secretary, Rezaul Haque Mia Library Secretary, Shikha Islam Cultural Secretary, Golam Kibria Sumon Office Secretary, SM Mizanur Rahman Sports Secretary, and Abul Hasnat Jihad Social Welfare Secretary.

The elected members are - Md Kamal Hossain, Gazi Emrul, Aslam Hossain, Yasin Jahan Bhuiyan Nishan, Md Tanzir Hossain Robin, Sharmin Sultana Tumpa, Ismat Ara Sarmin Rimu, Ashikul Islam Murad, Sanjay Kumar Karmakar, Jahir Uddin, and Nasir Uddin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Land Ministry starts drafting rules to enforce new haat, bazaar management law
Fakhrul questions investigation into 2009 BDR mutiny
High time to form ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation: FM
AL lawyers sweep Dhaka Bar Polls
Downfall of BNP has started: Quader
Design of Putrajaya-like mini secretariat at Hamidchar to be finalised soon
German parliamentary team calls on Shahriar
Rehabilitation of century old Kalurghat Bridge may begin in March


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft