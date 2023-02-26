Video
Downfall of BNP has started: Quader

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent


Speaking on the countrywide march programme of BNP, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that the journey of downfall of BNP has already started. He said the party (BNP) has been defeated in the game of movement.

Terming BNP as an exact address of communal forces, Quader said, "We have to protest the evil force. They will not be able to cope with in the movement. The party will face the existence crisis if they do not participate in the upcoming general election."

The AL General Secretary said these at a public meeting at Kotalipara of Gopalganj. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the public meeting physically as chief guest.

Referring to BNP's movement, Quader said, "They have started a movement. What movement! Which movement! Has anyone seen the movement? They are now confused. Abstaining from mass movement now they have started march as movement. The downfall of BNP has started."

"They cannot tolerate Sheikh Hasina. Because, the Padma Bridge, Metrorail, house to house electricity make them angry. BNP is suffering from internal combustion," he added. He also said, "They can no longer play the game of movement. They have lost the movement game."

Mentioning that AL's programme will continue throughout the country, he said, "Not vice versa, our programme will continue throughout the country until the election, the movement will continue.

Movement needs people. People are not with BNP. But they have arsonists, petrol bombs and cocktails.

There are weapons and sticks. This evil force has done big and terrible things with little power in 2013, 14 and 15."

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Road Transport Minister said, "It is not our fault but we are paying the cost. The government has to import at a high price and sell it at a low price, which is result of the situation under sanctions and counter sanctions by big countries."

Addressing the party's leaders and workers, Quader said, "Don't be excited by anyone's words. Don't be influenced by anyone's words. Do not listen to them - who call Gopalganj 'Gopali'."

Quader also said that if she (Khaleda Zia) came to power, she would change the name of Gopalganj.



