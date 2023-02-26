Video
Sunday, 26 February, 2023
Home Back Page

Shifting of Ctg Admin From Court Bldg

Design of Putrajaya-like mini secretariat at Hamidchar to be finalised soon

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 25: The design of a project to shift the existing Chattogram administration from the court building premises to Chandgaon area is expected to be finalised very soon. Then it will be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. . With the approval of the project, the Public Administration Ministry will go for implementation of the project, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer.

He hoped that the construction works of the project would begin next year.

The present government has taken the project to shift the existing Chattogram administration from the court building premises to Hamidchar on a 75-acre land area under Chandgaon thana.

In this connection, the design of the mini Secretariat for Chattogram has been prepared.

All public offices at one place will ease traffic pressure on Chattogram.

The project has been designed similar to Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya, called "Mini Secretariat for Chattogram" that will have as many as 44 government establishments such as offices of the divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner and rest house.

The authorities say the complex is expected to be constructed within the next three to four years.
Shifting of public offices to the new complex from their current location at Court Building known as Fairy Hills was built at the heart of Chattogram city.

The prime minister has already approved shifting the risky and old offices from the hills and asked not to build new ones there.  Subsequently, the public administration ministry started shifting the public establishments, including the offices of the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner, from the hills.

Presently, Chattogram district administration and Chattogram lawyers engaged in a face-off over the constructions of two establishments at Parir Pahar. Amid the stalemate, the district administration declared the 130-year-old court building as a heritage site.

The cultural affairs ministry also said it is considering announcing the site as an archaeological site.

The proposed mini secretariat will be developed at the selected place, seven kilometres away from Chattogram city's zero point. The proposed project will have a hospital for government staff, circuit house, training centre, convention centre, shopping mall, multi-storey car parking, school and college, nursing institute, transport pool, petrol pump, memorial, novo theatre and mosque.

The project design has room for more than 44 government establishments so that new offices, if required, could be built there in the next 40 years.

The project site currently has two roads. But considering the future, five types of alternative communication systems, including a marine drive and a link road, will be constructed in order to be connected to the integrated office complex.

A number of geological surveys of the char have been completed. The surveys suggest that the stretch of land is stable.


