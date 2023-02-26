German parliamentary team calls on Shahriar

The visiting German Parliamentary delegation calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Saturday at Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy.



During the meeting the German side offered support on greener transition of Bangladesh economy through greener industrial transformation, particularly in RMG industry, Foreign Ministry release said.



The two sides also exchanged views on a range of other bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and concerns, including repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, war in Ukraine and its fallouts on global food and energy supply chains, global cooperation on climate change.



The 6-member delegation led by Renate Knast, MP (Alliance 90/The Greens Party) appreciated Bangladesh's rapid socio-economic development and outstanding achievements in occupational safety and working conditions in the RMG industry over the years, the release said.



