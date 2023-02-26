

Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad’s 88th birth anniv today



On the occasion, a guard of honour and special prayers will be offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul. �BSS NARAIL, Feb 25: The 88th birth anniversary of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh will be observed at Nur Mohammad Nagar under Chandibarpur union in Narail sadar upazila here today.Nur Mohammad Nagar, earlier known as Mahiskhola where Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh was born, was named after him in his honour, sources said.The Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust and district administration have taken elaborate porogrammes to mark the day.On the occasion, a guard of honour and special prayers will be offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul. �BSS