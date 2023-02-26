AL to resist anything nefarious on behalf of nation: Dipu

CHANDPUR, Feb 25: The Awami League will resist any nefarious move with the help of the people of Bangladesh, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday.



"An identified evil force wants to destabilize the country ahead of the national election. They want to wreak havoc once more, as they did in 2013 and 2014. However, Bangladesh Awami League will strongly oppose any vicious move with the people of the country," she said.



The education minister, also the Awami League Joint General Secretary, said this while talking to the reporters at the diamond jubilee ceremony of Chandpur Govt College. "The Awami League's peace rally today is part of the effort to move Bangladesh forward," she said, adding: "This program is to ensure that we can continue our development work and build Smart Bangladesh."



Our programs are not counter to any party's programs, she explained and said, "We have always been in the field and will always be. We are in the government, we are also with the people of the country in the field. We have always been present to safeguard peace, order, and people's lives, and we will remain so in the future. Md Hasanuzzaman Kollol, secretary to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Md Anisur Rahman, election commissioner, Faruk Hossain, former secretary and author, and Kamrul Hasan, DC of Chandpur, were among those present at the ceremony. UNB

