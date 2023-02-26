Scientists urge to improve local vaccine supply infrastructure

Five eminent scientists called on developed countries to provide increased financial, technological, and operational support to developing nations to improve local distribution infrastructure and vaccine manufacturing facilities to halt the global economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Their appeal was made through an article titled "Local distribution infrastructure and robust vaccine manufacturing facilities in LMICs should be prioritised to tackle ongoing and future pandemic risk," published in the prestigious the Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia journal on February 21.



The authors of the article including Professor Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza (the lead scientist), Dean of School of Health and Life Science at North South University, Farhana Sultana from the Department of Political Science and Sociology at NSU, Razmin Bari from the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Jennifer Cole from the Department of Health Studies at Royal Holloway University of London, and Abdullah H Baqui from the Department of International Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, noted that additional budgets are needed to strengthen the distribution infrastructure in developing countries.



