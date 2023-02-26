Dear Sir

Online journalism is contemporary form of journalism where editorial context is distributed through the internet as opposed to publishing through print and broadcast. It is important because of its practical advantages over other traditional forms of journalism. For instance, on a website a story can be presented in any format, be it in text, video, audio, photos, animation, flash interactive, podcasts etc. A reader is free to read/watch/listen, as well as chooses any format that he feels will suit him best. He can also interact with a story in several ways, such as sharing it, emailing it, downloading it, commenting, voting etc. Journalists in this medium have the unique ability to publish news events information easily and speedily at any time of the day or night.



Despite the numerous advantages of online journalism, there are also limitations. The benefit of immediacy can give rise to some serious ethical issues. The desire to publish brand new information and the ease of which it can be altered may cause information to be made accessible before it is verified. This undermines the journalistic principle of accuracy and can lead to misinformation.



Another potential problem is the dilemma of breaking a news story immediately on the internet and therefore alerting rival news outlets, or waiting to break the news in another medium and have an exclusive story.



All in all, on-line journalism will ensure that your stories will get more visibility, readability and interaction that you'll not always get with traditional media.





Saleha Akter

Narinda, Dhaka





