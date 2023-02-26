Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Online journalism

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Dear Sir
Online journalism is contemporary form of journalism where editorial context is distributed through the internet as opposed to publishing through print and broadcast. It is important because of its practical advantages over other traditional forms of journalism. For instance, on a website a story can be presented in any format, be it in text, video, audio, photos, animation, flash interactive, podcasts etc. A reader is free to read/watch/listen, as well as chooses any format that he feels will suit him best. He can also interact with a story in several ways, such as sharing it, emailing it, downloading it, commenting, voting etc. Journalists in this medium have the unique ability to publish news events information easily and speedily at any time of the day or night.

Despite the numerous advantages of online journalism, there are also limitations. The benefit of immediacy can give rise to some serious ethical issues. The desire to publish brand new information and the ease of which it can be altered may cause information to be made accessible before it is verified. This undermines the journalistic principle of accuracy and can lead to misinformation.

Another potential problem is the dilemma of breaking a news story immediately on the internet and therefore alerting rival news outlets, or waiting to break the news in another medium and have an exclusive story.

All in all, on-line journalism will ensure that your stories will get more visibility, readability and interaction that you'll not always get with traditional media.


Saleha Akter
Narinda, Dhaka




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Online journalism
UN aid cut for Rohingyas must not take toll on Bangladesh
BSF’s high-handedness along shared borders
Dangling live wires, ticking time bomb
Importance of time management
A new policy to control motorcycle movement on cards
Environmental threat of plastic hazards
Ensure safe roads for all


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft