Low-income people, punching bag of volatile kitchen market

Due to various global influences and rising commodity prices, the lower middle class and low-income people are struggling to manage their families day by day. Prices of daily commodities are going beyond the reach of purchasing power. Low-income people are almost struggling to run their families. Analysts have put many reasons behind the creation of these conditions. One of the reasons is that normal work has been disrupted due to the global corona crisis; many working people have become unemployed due to the corona situation.



Various factors including Ukraine-Russia war situation, low yield in agriculture due to uneven climatic conditions, lack of orders from foreign buyers in the country's garment sector are behind this plight.



It is needless to say that the number of beggars has increased in villages and towns. The sight of beggars begging everywhere, including the capital, railway stations, bus terminals, airports, hospitals, in front of schools and colleges, shrines, homes, street ghats and even public places, is very sad. No one knows the exact statistics of how many types of beggars there are across the country including Dhaka city. This was the case earlier too but the number seems to have increased manifold.



It is easy to imagine that the low-income people in the country are in danger. Many analysts say there is a silent famine going on among the masses. Government runs mobile courts to rid Dhaka of beggars. In the first phase, this campaign was conducted in seven areas of Dhaka. The entire capital was then declared beggar-free. But it is only on paper. The real picture is different. According to experts, the decision to make Dhaka's important roads, diplomatic areas begging-free and the capital as a whole free from child begging was very important. However, many people have questions about the way the decision has been taken at the government level and the initiatives taken to implement it.



According to the Ministry of Social Welfare, in 2010, the government's revenue sector has funded the government's revenue sector for the housing, sustenance and alternative employment of the people engaged in begging in order to implement the government's commitment to alleviate poverty in the country and discourage them from disrespectful occupations such as begging rehabilitation and alternative employment programs are undertaken. A survey was conducted on 10 thousand beggars in 2011 through 10 NGOs in 10 zones of Dhaka city. A database is created with the data of surveyed beggars. Out of 10,000 beggars found in the survey, 2,000 beggars were selected for rehabilitation in their respective districts. A pilot program has already been undertaken in Mymensingh and Jamalpur districts to rehabilitate 66 beggars by providing capital to run rickshaws, vans and small businesses with a view to fine-tuning the system before expanding nationwide.



The World Bank has predicted an economic recession in the world in 2023. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said that if the Ukraine-Russia war situation is not normalized quickly, famine may also occur. In addition, many international organizations have given various warning messages regarding the possible food shortage in 2023. At least 345 million people in 82 countries of the world are suffering from severe food insecurity, said David Beasley, head of the United Nations Food Security Division. Common people of almost every country in the world are suffering from various problems. It is affecting developing countries. The whole world is suffering from oil and gas, electricity and fuel crisis.



World market daily commodity prices are on the rise, inflation is increasing. We are going through a period of depression and crisis everywhere, along with the world. The price of labour has not risen at the same rate as the price of goods. Our income has not increased at the rate at which the entire cost including the house rent is sitting on our shoulders. So we have a disappointment in our previous normal life. Everyone is trying to reduce the cost of living in various ways to fix the income-expenditure balance. People think of some relief if they have money left over after meeting their basic needs. One of the most basic needs is that people need rice in their stomachs. Our country is an agricultural country. We have always continued to try to keep the wheels of the country's economy moving depending on agriculture.



Regarding the food shortage situation, the Prime Minister said, 'I will request everyone not to leave even 1 inch of land uncultivated in any area. Because of the economic recession that has occurred all over the world - when I went to the United Nations, there were discussions with the leaders of many countries. Discussions with the UN Secretary-General, everyone is very worried that there could be a severe famine in 2023. A more widespread economic downturn could follow. In that case, I would say that the people of our country must take action from now on.



The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations have already warned that severe food shortages could occur in 45 countries by 2023. And 200 million people may need emergency assistance.



In the World Economic Outlook report published in October last year, the IMF said that the world economy may face a severe recession in 2023. Economic growth may drop to 2.7 percent.



To see the golden smiling faces of the people of Sonar Bengal, all the wheels of the economy must work together. We need to modernize the agricultural sector to meet the food shortage without panicking. Together with the world, we also want to move forward by dealing with this situation with a proper plan. World leaders continue to strive to control the world food situation. Our country leader has also continued to try her best. To deal with this situation, we should not just sit and blame the government. We have to be frugal in life, prevent wastage. In addition to increasing government initiatives, private initiatives should be accelerated.



A comprehensive plan should be made on how to strengthen the country's agriculture sector. All efforts should be continued to put a smile on the face of the farmer. The economic zones of the country should be accelerated. Employment should be created for the educated unemployed in the country. Everyone should be proactive and aware to solve the multidimensional problems of low-income people.



- Advocate Rayhan Ali, Panel Lawyer at National Human Rights Commission and Advocate Judge Court, Khulna



- �The price of labour has not risen at the same rate as the price of goods. Our income has not increased at the rate at which the entire cost including the house rent is sitting on our shoulders.�

